David Ornstein says Edu’s departure from Arsenal has come as a big shock for the Gunners hierarchy, as the feeling around the club was that the Brazilian had been instrumental in their recent rise.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Ornstein shed light on the current situation at the Emirates, revealing that there is now a lot of uncertainty around the club after Edu announced his surprise exit earlier this week.

The Brazilian’s departure is a significant blow for the Gunners, as a sporting director 'wouldn’t normally leave' at this time of the year, especially when the club is aiming to challenge for honours and end their 20-year Premier League title drought.

According to Ornstein, there had been no real warning of Edu’s departure until recent weeks, when the first rumours began to emerge.

The former midfielder, who was part of the Arsenal side that last won the league title in 2003/04, announced his departure on Monday, citing his desire to 'pursue a different challenge' after his five years at the North London club.

The Brazilian has been responsible for securing key signings such as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in recent seasons, as well as Arsenal’s strong performance in recruitment.

Edu’s Departure ‘Big Shock’ for Arsenal

‘He’s been massive to Arteta’

Ornstein, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, suggested that Arsenal’s future could now largely depend on how the Gunners replace their departing sporting director:

“He's been massive to Arteta. He's been massive to Arsenal, and their rise from 2019 to 2024, but it wasn't just built on one person, and I think he would acknowledge that. And certainly that's the feeling around the club. “It came as a big shock. There's a lot of uncertainty. You don't lose a sporting director normally at this time of the year, especially when you're challenging for the honours that they hope to be and this very ambitious project that he was so central to. “There were no real warning signs until recent weeks, when the rumours started to rumble. It will largely depend on how Arsenal replace him, and that will happen in due course.”

Despite initial reports claiming Edu’s departure is a sign of a power struggle within the Emirates, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth dismissed the rumours, stating it was entirely the 46-year-old’s decision to pursue a new challenge.

Edu is now set to join Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and his network of clubs, potentially in a chief executive position, and has reportedly been offered a package worth considerably more than his current terms at Arsenal.

Marinakis’ multi-club ownership circle includes Forest, Greek side Olympiacos, and Portuguese outfit Rio Ave. The Greek magnate is also reportedly planning to acquire a fourth club in Europe.

Arteta to Play Role in Arsenal’s Decision

Will be involved in Edu’s successor search

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be involved in helping to find a replacement for Edu, GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed.

The Gunners will need to succession-plan quickly after Edu announced his departure, and Arteta is now expected to play a role in selecting his successor at the Emirates.

The Spanish tactician remains fully committed to the project both now and in the long term, while Arsenal’s recruitment model is unlikely to change dramatically, according to Jacobs.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.