Southampton manager Russell Martin is not in imminent danger of losing his job at St. Mary’s despite a disappointing start to the Premier League season, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

After securing their first win of the season over Everton, the Saints slipped to another defeat last weekend against fellow strugglers Wolves, prompting renewed questions about Martin’s future at the club.

The 2-0 loss at Molineux saw them drop to rock bottom of the table, having amassed just four points from their opening 11 games and scored only seven goals – the lowest tally in the league.

However, Southampton chiefs may not necessarily place the blame on Martin for the poor start. According to Ornstein, there is a sense within the club that ‘perhaps the players have not been good enough,’ while the Brighton-born tactician is still ‘very highly thought of’ at the club:

“Well, let's go from the bottom of the table and Southampton, look at their run of fixtures coming up. That really is ominous for Russell Martin. “No doubt it's precarious there, but I don't know of him being in imminent danger of being removed from his position, and that's because he is very highly thought of. “He bought Southampton into the Premier League. Their ambition was to stay there, and they very well could do so this season. “The view of him is high, not only inside Southampton among the ownership, but outside as well. “There's a feeling that perhaps the players have not been good enough, and they're going to need to do something in the January transfer window.”

Southampton were one of the most active clubs in the Premier League last summer, adding reinforcements across the pitch to boost their chances of staying in the division.

The Saints welcomed England internationals Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Aaron Ramsdale, as well as promising talents like Cameron Archer and Mateus Fernandes.

Martin has placed great trust in his new arrivals so far, with Archer, who joined from Aston Villa, leading their Premier League scoring charts with two goals in 11 games.

However, with only seven goals scored in total, it appears the summer reinforcements may not be enough to keep the club from facing relegation to the Championship.

With some new arrivals struggling to settle in at St. Mary’s, the Saints could be set for another busy January transfer window.

Russell Martin's Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 68 Wins 34 Draws 12 Losses 22 Goals scored 122 Goals conceded 103 Points per match 1.68

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.