Manchester United are expected to be heavily linked to Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in the coming months, but it remains uncertain whether the Red Devils will have the financial power to secure the Swede’s arrival at Old Trafford, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a remarkable 18 months in Portugal under incoming United manager Ruben Amorim and was once again the main talking point after Sporting’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Manchester City on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old netted a hat-trick against the reigning Premier League champions, adding to his impressive tally of 23 goals this season in Portugal.

Ornstein, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, said there is ‘no doubt’ that Gyokeres is one of the in-form players in world football right now and suggested English clubs might be kicking themselves for letting him slip off their radar last year, when he joined Sporting from Coventry City.

He also predicted that United will be strongly linked with Gyokeres in 2025, although it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will have the financial means to pull off the transfer:

“I think there's no doubt that this is the in-form player in world football right now, arguably, certainly in his position of centre-forward. “I think we'd have a very different conversation when that early chance was fluffed, but then thereafter, he was irrepressible, which he has been ever since that move from Coventry, the whole of last season and the beginning of this. “Such a bargain for Sporting Lisbon, great recruitment from them. Bit surprising because it was from the English League, which is not their normal hunting ground, and a few people in recruitment in England probably kicking themselves for letting him go from Brighton and Swansea and elsewhere. “But this is a player we're going to be talking about so much. Manchester United will be heavily linked with him, no doubt. “But let's be realistic, we've got no idea at this point if they're going to have the finance, if they're going to be able to attract him, where does he want to go, what other clubs will be in for him, what position Manchester United will be in.”

Gyokeres, who joined Sporting from Coventry in the summer of 2023, scored 43 goals in his debut season in Portugal, winning the Primeira Liga Player of the Year award.

His contributions were instrumental in Sporting securing their second league title under Amorim, as well as qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in three seasons.

The 26-year-old’s strong start to this campaign has once again fuelled speculation about his next career move, with United now named among potential destinations.

Although Amorim has reassured he will not take any Sporting players with him in January, the Red Devils could attempt to negotiate with the Lisbon-based club in the summer, with Gyokeres seemingly now on their radar.

The Red Devils have welcomed both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the past 18 months, but the young strikers have struggled to impress this term, each netting only once in the Premier League so far.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 10 Goals 16 Assists 1 Expected goals 12.1 Expected assisted goals 2.3 Minutes played 884

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.