Everton are among several Premier League clubs eyeing a late January move for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Toffees, alongside West Ham and Bournemouth, are reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation at the Amex Stadium after losing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja to injuries.

According to Ornstein, Everton are not currently favourites to sign Ferguson, but a move within the Premier League appears the most likely outcome for the Irishman this month.

Ferguson is also attracting interest from German clubs, with Brighton now reportedly ‘open’ to considering his loan exit before the February 3 deadline.

According to Ornstein, Everton are hopeful of bolstering their frontline in the next six days after losing Calvert-Lewin and Broja, with Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah also on their shortlist.

The Toffees have been in talks with Chelsea about potentially terminating Broja’s loan deal, which would free up space to bring in another Premier League player on loan.

Ferguson, described as 'exceptional' by Emmanuel Williams, has struggled for consistent game time under Fabian Hurzeler and has been made available for a temporary move.

The 20-year-old has featured in 12 Premier League matches this season, scoring once in 228 minutes, and is currently unavailable due to an ankle injury.

He is expected to return in February, having missed Brighton’s last six Premier League games.

Everton are anticipating a busy end to the January transfer window and are reportedly targeting two new signings for Moyes, who replaced Sean Dyche as manager earlier this month.

The Scottish tactician has won two of his first three games since returning to Goodison Park, lifting Everton seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Evan Ferguson's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.5 Expected assisted goals 0.4 Minutes played 228

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-01-25.