Aston Villa are on the cusp of completing a loan move for PSG ace, Marco Asensio, with the Spaniard set to undergo a medical later today, as per David Ornstein.

The Villans have been among the most active teams in Europe this winter transfer window, and have already completed deals for forward, Donyell Malen and right-back, Andres Garcia. Alongside Asensio, they are also expected to finalise a move for Manchester United outcast, Marcus Rashford, as they look to cement their chances of European football for next season.

Ornstein: Asensio "Medical Later Today"

The 29-year-old will join the club on a straight loan

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Ornstein revealed that Asensio is set for a medical today alongside Rashford, with both attackers set to sign on loan until the rest of the season. In regard to the deal for the former, a buy option is not expected to be included, though PSG are reportedly open to extending the loan beyond this summer if Villa so wish.

Asensio, previously dubbed as "incredible", has missed out on consistent playing time for PSG so far this term, having started just eight league games. Moreover, with the Ligue 1 outfit landing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a deal worth up to £58.5 million, minutes for Asensio would likely have been reduced further.

Marco Asensio's 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics Appearances 12 Minutes Played 618 Goals 2 Assists 4 Shots per 90 3.79 Key Passes per 90 2.32 Successful Take-Ons per 90 0.58

He is now set to feature for fellow compatriot, Unai Emery, as Villa hope to climb back into the upper echelons of the Premier League table. They are currently in 8th - four points away from the top four - though their new signings could help close the gap.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be hoping to fend off any late pursuits from Arsenal for striker, Ollie Watkins, having already lost Jhon Duran to Al Nassr in a £64 million deal.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 02/02/2025