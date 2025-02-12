Arsenal's Premier League title hopes have suffered a huge blow ahead of the final few months of the season - with attacker Kai Havertz reportedly out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury suffered in a training camp abroad.

The Gunners opted against signing a striker in the later stages of the January transfer window, despite making a move for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins in the final days of the market - and although they have been linked with Newcastle United hero Alexander Isak, Sporting Lisbon icon Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig prodigy Benjamin Sesko, the failure to land a talisman meant the onus was on Havertz to come up with the goods for the rest of the campaign.

However, those hopes have gone up in flames, with Havertz now out for the rest of the campaign - which has made Arsenal's trophy challenge much harder as they currently sit six points behind Liverpool, having played a game more than the Reds.

The report by David Ornstein states that Havertz is set to miss the rest of the campaign through injury, having suffered a torn hamstring during training at a mid-season training camp in Dubai.

It's thought to be unclear if the 25-year-old will require surgery on his injury, though his focus will be on getting fit for next season, in what is a huge blow to Mikel Arteta's hopes for the Premier League title.

With Gabriel Jesus also out for the rest of the season and Eddie Nketiah being sold to Crystal Palace back in August, there is a lack of firepower in Arsenal's attack, and it will likely see Leandro Trossard act as a false nine, or Mikel Merino as a makeshift forward for the rest of the campaign.

It comes at a terrible time for Arteta, who saw the window close last Monday with no added striker, and with Arsenal still competing on the Champions League front, they'll be relying on their current stars fitting into certain positions if they are to win a trophy for the first time in five years under his tutelage.