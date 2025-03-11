Newcastle United had a slightly quiet summer transfer window last time out as they complied with the Premier League's 'Profit and Sustainability Rules' - but esteemed journalist David Ornstein believes that they will look to do business this time around, with their financial picture being 'painted encouragingly'.

The Magpies spent little money in the summer window at the start of the season. The £28million spent on Lewis Hall in a loan-to-buy obligation deal made last season with Chelsea was their marquee signing - whilst £15million was plunged on Sheffield United youngster William Osula, and a £20million fee for Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest only came as part of a deal which took homegrown star Elliot Anderson to the City Ground for almost double that fee.

Ornstein: Newcastle Have 'Encouraging Financial Picture', Will Look to do Business

The Magpies could add real quality to their squad under Eddie Howe

With Yankuba Minteh also joining Brighton and Miguel Almiron returning to Atlanta United, the Magpies have made a profit since mid-June when it comes to transfers.

Newcastle United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 =4th Losses 9 =9th Goal difference +9 8th Shots taken per game 13.1 =10th Shots conceded per game 13.1 11th xG 48.57 10th

And that has seen Ornstein paint a positive image to their fans ahead of the transfer window - stating that the club are looking encouraging financially, and that Eddie Howe could wish to do summer business, even if it means that they will have to be slightly careful with their books. He said to NBC Sports:

"Newcastle released their financial results last week, and they paint an encouraging picture. Revenue is up quite spectacularly, but they are still losing money, and that's why they've struggled to comply with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, and they have had to make some very tough decisions. "We've seen a lot of players sold, players not coming into the club in such numbers. In terms of signings, I think they would like to do business in the summer market, but they will still have to be very careful in balancing the books."

A right-winger is likely to be on their radar, as will a centre-back to partner Sven Botman for the long-term - but it's so far unsure as to who the Magpies will buy.

Antoine Semenyo, Bryan Mbeumo and Johan Bakayoko have all been named as potential left-winger targets, whilst Marc Guehi was a major transfer target last summer at centre-back, but a deal for the England star couldn't be completed despite a reported four bids.

