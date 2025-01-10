Liverpool could consider a move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if he becomes available in the January transfer window, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Reds are reportedly attentive to the Georgia international’s developing situation in Italy, despite being well-stocked in the wide attacking areas under Arne Slot.

Napoli’s lack of movement regarding a new contract for Kvaratskhelia has reportedly encouraged interest from clubs around England and Europe regarding a January move, with Paris Saint-Germain seen as leading contenders at the moment.

The Serie A giants are understood to be in no rush to part ways with the 'superstar' winger and would only contemplate a sale for a significant fee, considering Kvaratskhelia has more than two years remaining on his contract, running until June 2027.

Liverpool Eyeing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Among Champions League clubs interested

According to Ornstein, it may take ‘a significant departure’ for Liverpool to create space for Kvaratskhelia’s arrival, considering the Reds have Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, who are all able to operate in the wide areas.

While Liverpool are not specifically chasing a wide forward at the moment, Kvaratskhelia is a player they admire and will be ready to contend for if he becomes available.

The 23-year-old winger has established himself as one of Europe’s leading attackers since joining Napoli in the summer of 2022 and continues to be a key player under boss Antonio Conte this season.

Kvaratskhelia has made 19 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring five goals and providing three assists, helping Napoli to compete for the Serie A title again after a dismal 2023/24 season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are likely to demand a hefty fee for the Georgian forward in January, standing at close to €80m (£67m).

His direct negotiations with PSG are ongoing, and it is understood the Ligue 1 giants are willing to quadruple his current salary to persuade him to move.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Napoli Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 5 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 237 Minutes played 1,187

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 13, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, January 13th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-01-25.