Manchester City could be set to land 'one of the Premier League's best players' in the coming weeks, according to reports - with a summer move to take Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri up north now being 'expected to happen'.

City had a poor season last time out by their own standards, failing to win a major trophy for the first season in their last eight campaigns - but with huge money being splashed in January on the likes of Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusvanov, their spending is likely to continue in the coming weeks - and that will likely see Ait-Nouri join the eight-time Premier League champions, as he is now closing in on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The report by David Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter) states that City are now pursuing a deal to sign Ait-Nouri over the transfer window. Although agreements still need to be reached with both Wolves and the Algerian full-back, the key is that all parties now expect the move to happen - with the 23-year-old star being City's main target to come into their left-back contingency.

Ait-Nouri emerged as City's top target to join them at left-back after four massively impressive seasons at Wolves, where he's become one of their most sought-after players with a rut of strong performances from left-back, left wing-back and central midfield, highlighting his versatility, which would suit Pep Guardiola.

Ait-Nouri has featured in over 150 games for Wolves since joining the club on an initial loan deal in 2020, registering 12 goals and 19 assists along the way - with that tally especially increasing over the past two seasons as he's had more licence to attack and hurt teams with his end product.

Crucially, it will allow Josko Gvardiol - who still featured impressively at left-back - to move into his natural position of centre-back alongside Ruben Dias, where City could shine further in their bid to reclaim the Premier League title after ending their four-peat once Liverpool claimed the trophy in late April.

