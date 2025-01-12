David Ornstein has suggested Manchester United's transfer chiefs regard signing Joshua Zirkzee as a mistake amid talk of the Dutch striker leaving this month.

Juventus have been heavily linked with Zirkzee, who joined United from Bologna last summer for £36.5 million. In his latest GIVEMESPORT column, Fabrizio Romano wrote that the Old Lady are monitoring the Dutch forward's situation at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee has struggled to impress since arriving in the Premier League. He's managed three goals and one assist in 20 league games and hasn't nailed down a consistent starting berth in Ruben Amorim's side.

The 23-year-old was harshly booed by home fans at Old Trafford when he was brought off in the first half of a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United last month. There were reports that Zirkzee had 'fallen out' with Amorim and was eager to leave amid a frustrating spell with the Red Devils.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 20 (7) Goals 3 Expected Goals (xG) 3.01 Scoring Frequency 238min Goals Per Game 0.2 Shots Per Game 0.8 Shots On Target Per Game 0.4 Big Chances Missed 4 Goal Conversion 19% Ground Duels Won 0.8 (36%) Aerial Duels Won 0.7 (34%)

Ornstein: Zirkzee Wants To Stay At United

The Red Devils Are Disappointed With His Start

Ornstein gave an update on Zirkzee's situation. He acknowledged interest in the Dutchman, but he doesn't expect an exit despite the club's stance over the success of his capture. He told The Athletic:

"I think there's been uncertainty around his immediate future because his transfer so far from Bologna hasn't really gone to plan. And there's a feeling inside United that maybe that was a mistake, but it is very early days, not least for him, and this story within the deal sheet focuses on him and his intentions. Despite reportedly a lot of interest building from elsewhere, Juventus, the Premier League, and perhaps that will evolve into something. He doesn't intend to leave at the time of recording, things can change. So right now, I don't expect him to leave Manchester United."

Zirkzee signed a five-year contract when joining United last summer, keeping him tied to the club until June 2029. The six-cap Netherlands international was one of Serie A's top attacking talents last season.

He fired Bologna to UEFA Champions League qualification with 11 goals in 34 games. Once deemed 'elite', Zirkzee starred under Thiago Motta, who has now taken over at Juve, which is why talk of a move to the Allianz Stadium has surfaced.

Zirkzee is competing with Rasmus Hojlund for the starting berth at Old Trafford. The Danish frontman has also come under criticism this season for inconsistent performances and a lack of potency up top.

Manchester United need more firepower in the second half of the season to get a disastrous campaign back on track. Amorim's men sit 13th in the league and have found the net 23 times in 20 games.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen (on loan at Galatasaray) has been linked, and the Nigerian is reportedly keen on the move. He's been in sensational form in Istanbul, bagging 10 goals in 12 league games.

Amorim is thought to want a reunion with his former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. A move for the prolific Swede, who's struck 21 goals in 17 Liga Portugal games, will likely take place next summer. Amorim promised not to swoop for any of his former employers' squad this window.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/01/2025.

Related Journalist Names One Area Man Utd 'Must Address' in Transfer Window One glaring issue Ruben Amorim needs to attend to was laid bare in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox