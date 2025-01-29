Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel if they are open to sanctioning a loan exit, according to David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have been quiet in the transfer market so far this month with Antony leaving the club on loan for Real Betis being the only major deal to be completed thus far, despite big question marks around the future of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

The club are close to completing a deal to sign wing-back Patrick Dorgu, but are now turning their attention to bolstering their forward line and Tel has emerged as a target for the club.

Man Utd Eyeing Tel

Bayern could sanction a loan exit

Tel, described as "one of the best young strikers in Europe", was a target for Chelsea earlier in the window but was adamant he wanted to stay with the Bundesliga giants, but has since changed his mind as he looks to earn more regular game time in the second half of the season.

Man Utd are among the interested parties should Bayern Munich decide to sanction a loan move and while no progress is being made on the deal currently, the Reds are alert to his situation.

United are currently prioritising exits with Rashford expected to leave the club on loan before the end of the window.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed a fresh approach has been made by Saudi outfit Al-Ahli, but Rashford is prioritising a potential switch to Barcelona instead. Alternatively there is big interest from Chelsea in Garnacho, but no official bid has been made as things stand.

Should neither of those players leave it seems unlikely that another forward would be brought in, with Dorgu coming in as a replacement for Antony.

United have made contact with Tel's representatives to discuss his interest in a possible move but are yet to speak with Bayern directly, although a loan move does appeal to Old Trafford chiefs.

