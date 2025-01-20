Manchester United are reportedly holding negotiations with Lecce over the signing of Patrick Dorgu, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Red Devils looked to have turned a corner after knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup last week. But they were brought back down to earth on Sunday (January 19) after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim admitted his side might be 'the worst United team in history', and he has plenty of rebuilding to do.

One area that needs to be strengthened immediately is left wing-back. Luke Shaw's long-term absence and Tyrell Malacia's struggles since returning from injury have been hugely problematic. The Portuguese coach has been forced to use right-back Diogo Dalot in a makeshift role, which hasn't reaped its rewards.

Manchester United Want Lecce's Dorgu

The Danish youngster has impressed in Serie A

Manchester United are reportedly holding talks with Lecce for Dorgu, whose versatility could be hugely beneficial for Amorim. The 20-year-old can play on either wing and at left wing-back. He has appeared 20 times in Serie A this season, posting three goals and one assist.

"Man Utd in talks with Lecce over potential deal for left-back Patrick Dorgu. No agreement but dialogue progressing for 20yo Denmark int’l. #MUFC lining up various options in multiple positions prior to deciding on ins/outs."

Dorgu is accomplished with the ball while excellent at breaking up play. He can adapt to any role, which makes him an intriguing option for Amorim amid the defensive problems he's encountered at Old Trafford.

The four-cap Denmark international has four years on his contract at the Stadio Via del mare. He arrived from Norwegian outfit Nordsjaelland's youth system permanently two years ago and has quickly developed into one of Europe's most exciting wing-back prospects.

Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino dubbed Dorgu 'a champion' and a player who 'runs like three players' with 'an engine that no one else has'. Those qualities are what Amorim requires from his squad when trying to put his methods across, and he is eager for his team to press.

Patrick Dorgu Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 1 Accurate Long Balls 1.4 (50%) Accurate Crosses 0.5 (25%) Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.7 Successful Dribbles 0.7 (35%) Ground Duels Won 5.3 (51%)

GIVEMESPORT sources indicated last month that the Dane, described as 'absolutely incredible', would find it hard to turn down a move to United. His club could listen to offers of around £30 million. Amorim may have turned to the Copenhagen-born youngster as his new top target to strengthen at left wing-back after reportedly missing out on Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes.

