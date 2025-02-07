Mathys Tel avoided a ‘disaster’ by not joining Manchester United on loan from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window, journalist David Ornstein has claimed.

The 19-year-old was targeted by the Red Devils in the final days of the winter market but may now be relieved after Bayern rejected United's two loan proposals, which fell short of their valuation.

According to Ornstein, Tel would have struggled to perform under the weight of expectations at United, given what ‘a pressure cooker’ the club has been for young players in recent seasons.

The Frenchman, who instead joined Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day, made his debut for Spurs in the 4-0 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool on Thursday.

Mathys Tel ‘Made the Right Decision’

By snubbing Man United move

Ornstein, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, suggested that Tel ‘made the right decision’ by not joining United in the middle of a turbulent season:

“You can see that players are just being cowed by that, the level of expectation on their shoulders, the weight, the pressure cooker of an environment. “I almost felt that Mathys Tel made the right decision not to come, on the basis that a 19-year-old, who hadn't been playing for Bayern Munich, suddenly arrives on deadline day with the weight of Man United on his shoulders. “It felt like it would have just been a disaster. And I think Man United, and he seemed to have been aware of that as well.”

Tel, praised as 'unbelievable' by Florian Plettenberg, was eager to leave Bayern before the transfer deadline, having struggled for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany this season.

The 19-year-old has scored once in 14 appearances across all competitions this term, starting in only four games.

United were targeting a new centre-forward in January but ended up having a quiet window, with defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven arriving to bolster Ruben Amorim’s depleted backline.

The Red Devils have lost Lisandro Martinez to a season-ending injury, while Luke Shaw remains unavailable following another setback last year.

Mathys Tel's Bayern Munich Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 256

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.