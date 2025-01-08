Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are seen as leading contenders to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani in January, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Red Devils, alongside their Premier League rivals, have reportedly expressed an interest in recruiting the French international this month and are seen among those leading the race for Kolo Muani at the moment.

The 'exceptional' 26-year-old striker is expected to depart Parc des Princes this month after falling down Luis Enrique’s pecking order, with multiple clubs in Europe and England now keen on his services.

According to Ornstein, PSG and Kolo Muani’s representatives have been made aware of the growing admiration for the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt goalscorer, who is regarded as one of the best versatile attackers currently on the market.

Kolo Muani, who joined PSG from Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, has struggled to get firing in Ligue 1, scoring just eight goals in 38 appearances over his first 18 months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kolo Muani has not started a game for PSG since their 1-1 draw at Reims on 21 September.

According to The Athletic, Man United looked at Kolo Muani in the summer of 2023, before Erik ten Hag’s second season, but eventually opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund due to ‘age, profile and price’.

18 months later, the Red Devils find themselves targeting the £200k-a-week Frenchman again, with Ruben Amorim now reportedly keen to bolster his frontline with a new arrival this month.

United are one of the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League this term, having netted just 23 goals in 20 games, with only Southampton, Ipswich Town, Everton and Crystal Palace managing fewer.

Amorim has yet to welcome any new arrivals in January and may have to offload players first to boost budgets, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony considered available.

