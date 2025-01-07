David Ornstein Moots Marcus Rashford U-Turn in Man Utd Exit Update

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United transfer saga has taken a fresh new turn, according to reports - with the Red Devils forward having a 'plausible' chance of staying at Old Trafford despite signs pointing to an exit in the January transfer window.

Rashford was dropped from United's clash against local rivals Manchester City in December to spark real debate over his future under Ruben Amorim, before his open comments just days later saw him state that he would be ready for a new challenge elsewhere. He's not featured for his boyhood club since, and that could see Rashford depart in the window, per The Athletic - with clubs being named as having interest alongside there being a chance that he could stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Report: Marcus Rashford Staying at Man Utd 'Plausible'

However, clubs are interested in the out-of-sorts attacker

The report by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein states that Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Juventus and unnamed Premier League clubs are considering a move to sign him on loan this month, with a deal until the summer being weighed up.

There haven't been any decisions made by the interested parties just yet, which ultimately makes it plausible that Rashford will stay at United, despite the club's willingness to part ways and the England international being open to new pastures.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =10th Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.72 7th

However, external interest is thought to be rising and discussions are taking place to see how viable a loan move away would be. United conducted a similar deal with Dortmund last summer for out-of-sorts star Jadon Sancho, who is now shining at Chelsea, but with numerous factors to ponder, a deal could take some time.

Rashford earns more than £325,000-per-week at United with three-and-a-half years left on his deal, and so United would want most of that covered if he were to depart, and Rashford will also want the best career change possible if he is to rekindle his form over the next 18 months before England's likely trip to World Cup 2026 under Thomas Tuchel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored just 15 goals in 67 games for United since the start of last season.

Rashford hasn't featured for England since a 15-minute cameo against Brazil back in March, failing to be included in Gareth Southgate's squad for EURO 2024 and the subsequent Nations League campaign under Lee Carsley, which could come as a matter of urgency for him with this likely to be one of just two further World Cup tournaments he will play in before retirement.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-01-25.