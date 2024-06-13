Highlights Manchester United are aiming to strengthen their squad after a mixed season.

David Ornstein has stated their need for a centre-back, midfielder, striker and possibly a left back.

United are said to value Branthwaite at £50m.

After a mixed bag in the 2023/24 campaign, Manchester United will be hoping to add key reinforcements to their forthcoming squad if they are to improve on last season's outcome, with The Athletic's David Ornstein saying they could look to bring in up to four new players this summer.

Whilst an FA Cup win over neighbours Manchester City redeemed the Red Devil's season somewhat, and the Old Trafford career of manager Erik ten Hag, it did little to paper over the cracks of what had been a terrible season for Manchester United, who dismally crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage, and finished eighth in the Premier League, though a return to Europe has been enabled by their Wembley success by way of the Europa League.

With scouting eyes cast towards the market for players to boost a Manchester United squad blighted by poor form and injury, Ornstein has spoken of a few key areas and players that Erik ten Hag and his men may hope to cast their line towards.

Ornstein: United 'Will Need to use the Market Effectively"

The transfer specialist spoke on The Athletic FC podcast

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein highlighted United's plan to fill their need for several key positions to bolster in this summer transfer window.

"They want a centre-back, they want a midfielder, they want a striker. There may be a need for a left-back. "So there's work to be done, and now comes the moment where they need to crack on with that."

Manchester United have been linked with several players in those positions so far this summer, with Joao Felix, Milos Kerkez and Marc Guehi all traveling to the Euros this summer, under the watching eye of Manchester United.

Ornstein also went on to name Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who did not make the final cut of Gareth Southgate's England squad, as a key target for Manchester United, alongside Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who will not leave Germany this summer after all.

"We know they like Branthwaite. They wanted Sesko, but, obviously, they were probably never at the front of the queue for him and he's now staying at Leipzig, so they'll have to look elsewhere."

Branthwaite is a Target for INEOS This Summer

United value the Everton star at £50m

As mentioned by Ornstein, it is common knowledge that Manchester United are aiming to secure the signature of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite before the summer is out.

After a mightily impressive breakthrough campaign at Goodison Park, the Carlisle-developed defender has many suitors in this window, with Manchester United the keenest admirer, although GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Red Devils may only be willing to pay up to £50m for the young Englishman.

United could be the club in most dire need of bringing him in, having lost many centre-backs to injury last season, and with two of them in Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane having departed the club this summer.

Jarrad Branthwaite in 23/24 Appearances 35 Clean sheets 12 Tackles per 90 1.9 Recoveries per 90 5.2

Partnering throughout the campaign with the equally impressive James Tarkowski, Everton surprisingly boast one of the statistical best defenses in the entire Premier League, bested only by Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in terms of goals conceded and clean sheets.

Branthwaite has played a huge role in that success, steering Everton away from the business end of the table, despite an inflicted point deduction for PSR breaches, and carving his name out as one to watch this summer.

