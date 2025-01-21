Nottingham Forest's search for a Premier League proven striker has culminated in a bid for Brentford start Yoane Wissa, according to reports - though they have so far been unsuccessful in their search.

The report by Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter) states that Forest have submitted a bid for Wissa, in the region of £22million as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a Champions League push. However, their bid is 'significantly' below Brentford's valuation of the 28-year-old, and it will not be accepted.

Forest continue to retain interest in the 'remarkable' Congolese national, though they will also consider alternative options as they look to find competition for red-hot striker Chris Wood at the City Ground.