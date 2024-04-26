Highlights Arteta's success at Arsenal has increased their standing, so possible departures may be needed to raise funds for superstars.

Arsenal’s second Premier League title push in as many seasons has seen their stock massively increase under Mikel Arteta, with stars from across the continent being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. However, that could see departures throughout the squad - and David Ornstein thinks that one of Thomas Partey or Jorginho, who earn a combined £310k-a-week at Arsenal, will leave in the summer to raise cash.

Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal boss has been nothing short of magnificent in the past two seasons, with the Gunners narrowly missing out on lifting the title for the first time in 19 years in the previous campaign; though they have the chance to do so again with just four games remaining in the current Premier League season. Should Manchester City slip up in any of their remaining five games, the Gunners know that maximum points from their remaining games will likely see them take the spoils on goal difference or even goals scored.

If they fail to do so, however, there will be even more of a hunger to do so next year with the chance to add some superstars to their team in the summer transfer window. But in order for that to happen, the Gunners will need to sell players - and Ornstein believes that one of midfield duo Partey and Jorginho will leave the club in the summer to offset any incomings.

Ornstein: "Expect One of Two to Leave in the Summer"

Arsenal could be ready for a firesale and that includes their midfield

Writing on his Athletic Q+A on Thursday, Ornstein acknowledged that either Partey or Jorginho would bring in a sizeable fee to work with in terms of recruiting new talent - though he was unsure as to which player would be moved on. He said:

"I'd expect one of Partey and Jorginho to leave this summer. Perhaps that might be Partey because he could potentially raise some money. But I don't say that with certainty because when he plays we know how important he is. We also don't know yet what Jorginho will decide to do himself, given his contract is expiring. I'm sure Arsenal would love to keep him but this is one of many areas that needs to be resolved."

Jorginho and Thomas Partey's Importance to Arsenal

Both players have had success at the Emirates Stadium

Jorginho, who has been described as 'absolutely phenomenal' by Arteta, is a player who has featured regularly for Arsenal this season, whether that be off the bench or as a starting player in their side.

Captaining the Gunners six times since August, he’s clearly of vital importance to Arteta off the pitch, and with a Champions League win under his belt for rivals Chelsea, Jorginho knows what it takes to win which may stand Arsenal in good stead ahead of the end of the campaign.

Having made 10 starts in the Premier League and six starts from a possible 10 in the Champions League, it’s tough to envisage a move for the Italy international but with an extra option of a year on his expiring contract, the 32-year-old may be best staying at the club, with Partey departing instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Partey has only featured in 111 games for Arsenal despite joining four years ago

The Ghanaian also has a year left on his deal, though he has suffered from hamstring problems right the way through the winter and has only made a return to action at the start of March.

A more physical, defensive type - one of which Arsenal are lacking given that their midfield is extremely technical - you would be inclined to believe that Arteta could be better off keeping him to sure up their defence in tighter games. However, he will be worth more in value than Jorginho in the summer market and so a move away could suit the Gunners financially, in which they would be able to bring in a better replacement.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-04-24.