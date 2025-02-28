Celtic have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Alistair Johnston, with Fulham and Ipswich Town interested in signing the Canadian right-back, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Johnston, 26, has been vital for the Bhoys this season, a key man in Brendan Rodgers' side, and signed a new five-year deal in November, keeping him tied to Celtic Park until 2029. He's been with the Scottish Premiership leaders since January 2023, when he arrived from MLS club Montreal Impact for a fee in the region of £3.5 million.

His manager, Rodgers, was delighted when the 51-cap Canada international put pen to paper on his new deal, highlighting his 'phenomenal work ethic' and insisted that he had the qualities of a 'great player'. But the 26-year-old's eye-catching performances have put Premier League clubs Fulham and Ipswich on notice, and such interest seems set to grow across Europe.

Ornstein: Fulham And Ipswich Keen On Celtic's Johnston

Others could join Premier League duo in race for the in-form right-back