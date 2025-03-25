Real Madrid are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming weeks, according to The Athletic - with the Champions League holders aiming to 'close a deal' for the right-back after months of reported talks.

Alexander-Arnold's contract is set to run out at the end of June, and the turn of the year allowed clubs outside the UK to enter talks with the England international in the hopes of agreeing a pre-contract ahead of next season. With his Reds future still not secured, that has opened the door for Los Blancos to negotiate with the wing-back, and Ornstein has claimed that talks have ramped up, with Madrid chiefs 'working' to close a deal for this signature.

The report by David Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter) states that Real Madrid are 'working' to close a deal to land Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, with his Liverpool contract set to run out in the summer months.

The Spanish giants must inform Liverpool when a deal is done, which has not happened yet - though after monitoring the right-back for the last two years, the La Liga champions will know just how important the deal is to them. Real are thought to have been doing 'everything' in their power to land the England international since January, when he was available to sign a pre-contract at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Athletic report by Ornstein further states that Madrid made Alexander-Arnold a priority target back in October, with a bid for his services being rebuffed in January - and alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, he is one of three major stars that the Reds could see depart following the expiration of their contracts at the end of June.

With 349 Liverpool appearances, Alexander-Arnold has scored 22 goals and registered an incredible 89 assists, with 64 of those coming in the Premier League. But with long-term Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal having suffered a season-ending injury at the age of 33, his career in the capital could be coming to an end - and so his successor could be signed this summer.

For Arne Slot, it means that Conor Bradley will now be his first-choice right-back, though the Premier League champions-elect will likely look to sign another star in that position to offset the departure of their homegrown talent.