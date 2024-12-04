Liverpool fans could be set for a huge boost in what has already been a thoroughly enjoyable season at Anfield for Arne Slot's side - with reports suggesting that Virgil van Dijk has been handed a contract offer amid his deal expiring at the end of the current campaign.

Van Dijk joined the Reds back in January 2018 from Southampton, and it has been no coincidence that the club's fortunes have massively changed with him marshaling the defence. Winning the club's first Premier League title, Van Dijk has also reached three Champions League finals with the Merseyside club, winning once - alongside three domestic cup medals, the previous one in which he scored an extra-time winner. However, with his contract up at the end of the season, Van Dijk's future has been a hot topic - though Ornstein states that dialogue is ongoing after the club's first submitted offer.

The report from The Athletic journalist David Ornstein states that Liverpool have offered a new contract to Van Dijk, with the club aiming to ease uncertainty throughout the fanbase given that the Dutchman's current deal is set to run out in the summer. An opening proposal was reportedly presented to the collossus defender 'some time ago' - though there has been no breakthrough yet on the value of the deal, or its length.

Talks are continuing, and Ornstein further states that there is also expected to be a contract offer handed to Mohamed Salah 'soon' - whilst dialogue for another out of contract hero, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is also thought to be 'ongoing'.

The discourse surrounding Van Dijk has become the subject of ‘intense discussion’, alongside Salah and Alexander-Arnold - and there is an anticipation that their situations will change soon. Van Dijk, however, is the first of the trio to have seen an opening bid tabled to keep him beyond June - and even though it fell short of his expectations and there has yet to be a breakthrough, it is a step forward.

Talks have taken place for quite some time, despite the trio all playing key roles in Slot’s setup so far this season, which sees Liverpool nine points clear in the Premier League and becoming the only side to win their first five games in the Champions League’s newfound ‘league phase’ format.