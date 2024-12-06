Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is 'more open to a move to the Premier League' than he previously has been, with Arsenal said to be interested in signing the wide man, according to David Ornstein.

Williams enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 season in La Liga, scoring five goals and registering eleven assists, although he has found things more difficult this time around. This excellent form from last campaign and his heroic exploits in the Euros for Spain prompted widespread interest in the youngster over the summer.

GMS sources revealed back in August that the Gunners had identified Williams as a 'dream signing', but he ultimately opted to remain in Bilbao for the time being. However, a move could now be back on the cards, with Ornstein revealing that the 22-year-old's intentions have changed, and he's now more willing to swap the Basque Country for England.

Williams 'More Open to Premier League Move'

Arsenal are lurking

Developing through Athletic Club's academy, Williams broke into the La Liga side's first team in the 2021/22 season, and has since established himself as one of the best wingers in world football, making over 140 appearances for his boyhood club. After an electric Euros, which saw him be described as 'absolutely frightening', there was an expectation that the wide forward would be tempted by a step-up to one of the numerous big clubs interested in him, but he opted to reject these offers and remain with los Leones.

However, speaking on the Athletic FC podcast, journalist Ornstein revealed that he's heard that the Spaniard is more open to a move to the Premier League now:

"From conversations I've had, it seems that he might be more open to a move to the Premier League now, or in 2025, than he was before. And so that poses the question, will these teams come again? "Because, as you say, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, they've all got admiration for him. So I would keep an eye on him. Improbable for January, more likely for the summer, but you never know. It may be a case that clubs try, but they're unsuccessful."

As aforementioned, Arsenal's interest in Williams was strong in the summer, and with Gabriel Martinelli not delivering a particularly productive season thus far, the North Londoners could be tempted to try again for the Atheltic Club talisman, particularly with encouragement that he's potentially open to the move.

Williams' La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 11 Shots Per 90 2.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.87 Successful Take-ons Per 90 3.43

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 06/12/2024