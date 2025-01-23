Arsenal are among the clubs who have ‘huge admiration’ for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The England international only signed a new long-term deal with Newcastle in October, but he certainly has not gone off Premier League heavyweights’ radar.

While Liverpool made efforts to land Gordon in the summer, Arsenal have now been mentioned among his potential suitors as well. However, any deal would have to wait, considering the 23-year-old just signed a new contract.

Gordon joined the Magpies in January 2023 and has amassed 91 appearances in all competitions since, scoring 21 goals and registering 16 assists.

Arsenal ‘Admirers’ of Anthony Gordon

Despite his new long-term contract

Ornstein, speaking on The Transfer Show, has revealed that Arsenal are among the clubs who have huge admiration for Anthony Gordon:

“They came close to doing something on Anthony Gordon in the past, again, I don't think he would be one they would like to lose, but I do hear of clubs who have huge admiration for him, even Arsenal among them, like Anthony Gordon.” “I think Isak would be the last resort. You do have to remember, though, that there's a bit of a contract situation there with him at Newcastle that doesn't appear to have moved forward.”

The 'world-class' 23-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 21 Premier League appearances, while adding a further three goal involvements in cup competitions.

Gordon has started in all but one of the Magpies’ top-flight games this term and is among Eddie Howe’s most trusted players, ranking fifth in minutes played.

Arsenal have yet to make any signings in the January transfer window but are reportedly eyeing a new forward, following injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian ace has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury, while Saka’s return is anticipated in March at the earliest.

Anthony Gordon's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 6 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 282 Minutes played 1,693

