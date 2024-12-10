Manchester United chiefs will be relying on Christopher Vivell to come up with a plan for the upcoming January transfer window, after the sacking of Dan Ashworth as the club's sporting director - with David Ornstein stating that the former will be 'heavily involved' in any winter business on the Red Devils' behalf.

Ashworth joined United in July from Newcastle United, costing around £3million to prise from St. James' Park, having masterminded the Magpies' rise from relegation regulars to Champions League qualification in the space of two seasons, after signing the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and more. However, it's fair to say his spell at United hasn't quite gone to plan and reports over the weekend incredibly confirmed that the transfer guru would be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Ornstein: Vivell To Be 'Heavily Involved' in January Window

The former Chelsea man has been called into action

That means that others must be called upon to lead their transfer plans in winter - and Ornstein has stated that 37-year-old Director of Recruitment, Vivell, will be thrust into the frame in January - despite only being a temporary appointment at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's summer transfer signings - by cost Player Cost (£m) Team signed from Joshua Zirkzee 35.1 Bologna Leny Yoro 51.2 Lille Matthijs de Ligt 37.15 Bayern Munich Noussair Mazraoui 12.4 Bayern Munich Manuel Ugarte 41.3 Paris Saint-Germain

He could even stay in the summer, Ornstein has hinted - though the winter window will be a huge audition for the former Chelsea and RB Leipzig man. The journalist said on the Athletic FC's Podcast:

“You have Christopher Vivell, who is Director of Recruitment. And so, although it was presented as a temporary appointment, he’ll be heavily involved in January in whatever they do, which might not be very much. “And of course, moving towards the summer, let’s see how long he’s continued for on what is said to be a relatively short contract.”

Reports surrounding Ashworth's sacking suggested that he wasn't overly keen on bringing in Ruben Amorim to the Old Trafford helm, with others targeted instead - and that saw him clash with fellow boardroom members, Omar Berrada and Dave Brailsford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have just 19 points from 15 games - in which they are on track to record their worst-ever Premier League finish.

It's another scenario that has seen minority owners INEOS portrayed in a poor light thanks to their decision, especially having spent close to £200million in the summer - and though Vivell could do an outstanding job in January, their chase of Ashworth only for him to leave is indicative of where United must improve.

Related Sir Jim Ratcliffe Makes Final Man Utd Decision on Ashworth Replacement Manchester United have decided to ditch the role of sporting director after Dan Ashworth was relieved of his duties last week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-12-24.