Manchester United have identified Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap as a potential transfer target that they could explore in a future window, according to David Ornstein.

Delap has enjoyed an exceptional start to the new season, netting six times already for Ipswich, in just 14 Premier League appearances. This has inevitably prompted widespread interest in the forward from a host of clubs, with Tottenham said to be plotting a shock January move for him, while Arsenal have identified him as a potential alternative to Alexander Isak.

However, United have emerged as possible suitors, with Ornstein revealing that the Red Devils have shortlisted the English number nine and are monitoring his progress.

United Monitoring Delap

He's impressed this season

Having made just six first team appearances at Manchester City, Delap left the Etihad this summer, joining Ipswich in a £20 million deal. In spite of the Tractor Boys struggling at the foot of the table, the 21-year-old, labelled a 'top number nine', has enjoyed a prolific start to life in East Anglia, and has been named as one of the best Premier League signings of the season.

His performances have garnered interest, with Ornstein revealing on the Athletic FC podcast that United are among the clubs keeping tabs on the youngster:

"Through multiple conversations I had, it was clear that the biggest guns, the so-called top six members of that, call it the elite bracket, if you like, such as your Chelsea's, your Manchester United's, are taking a very close look [at Delap]. "They're monitoring, they've got interest in him. They've got interest in lots of players. I'm not just saying it's him, but he's on these transfer lists. The recruitment targets that they weigh up. They constantly consider the qualities of, the drawbacks, the data, and so on. "And that's brought the sort of information to me that if he continues on this rise, we're going to be dealing with somebody that Ipswich face a battle, maybe even a struggle, to keep hold of next summer, even if they stay in the Premier League."

United signed Joshua Zirkzee in the summer, and already have Rasmus Hojlund at their disposal. However, new boss Ruben Amorim is said to be keen on bolstering his forward cohort, and could view Delap as a genuine option.

Delap's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 14 Goals 6 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.2 Expected Goals Per 90 0.32

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 06/12/2024