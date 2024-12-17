Southampton are likely to lose midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu in January as Chelsea are expected to terminate his loan at St Mary’s, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Saints parted ways with manager Russell Martin on Sunday, becoming the fourth Premier League club to do so this season, and could now lose one of their midfield assets in 2025.

Ugochukwu has struggled for regular game time since joining Southampton on loan in August, making just two top-flight starts and amassing 209 minutes of league football.

According to Ornstein, the 20-year-old may soon be granted an early exit from St Mary’s, as Chelsea are expected to terminate his loan in January, while Southampton themselves are preparing for a busy transfer window as they aim to save their Premier League season:

“They'll lose players like Lesley Ugochukwu back to Chelsea when he gets called back for from his loan. “I'm sure there may be players who return from loan. They may be able to do a bit here and there. “They'll just be looking for an upturn in performance and try and make the best of the remainder of what's been a pretty difficult season.”

Ugochukwu, who joined Chelsea for £23m from Rennes in August 2023, made 15 senior appearances in his debut season at Stamford Bridge but was not seen as part of Enzo Maresca’s short-term plans before the 2024/25 campaign.

The Frenchman is one of two players Southampton welcomed on loan in the summer, alongside West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet, whose temporary deal is also ‘expected’ to be cut short in early 2025.

The Ivory Coast international has had even less game time than Ugochukwu, making just two Premier League appearances, totalling 71 minutes.

After sacking Martin on Sunday, Southampton have yet to identify a replacement for the 38-year-old, with the likes of Danny Rohl and Kasper Hjulmand now in contention.

The south coast club sit bottom of the Premier League table after 16 games, with just five points and one win.

Related Southampton Line up 'Two Foreign Coaches' to Replace Martin Southampton have reportedly lined up two foreign coaches as they step up their bid to replace Russell Martin after he was sacked on Sunday night.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-12-24.