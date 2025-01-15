Chelsea have taken quick steps to solve their newfound defensive crisis at Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window - with a report from The Athletic reporter David Ornstein stating that the Blues have recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his successful loan spell at Crystal Palace, in a bid to amend their current injury woes.

Chalobah fell down the Chelsea pecking order under Enzo Maresca in the summer, with stars such as Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile all preferred over him for first-team minutes. As a result, he was loaned out to Palace in a new-look Eagles defence under Oliver Glasner - and having impressed in the Premier League at Selhurst Park, it seemed the right move. However, recent injuries have thrown their campaign into freefall - and in an easy way out, the Blues have reportedly recalled Chalobah back to west London to ease the burden on their defence.

The post from Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter) states that Chelsea have activated their option to recall Chalobah from Palace - and as a result, he won't be available for the Eagles' game away to Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

Chalobah is thought to be considered by Chelsea as an 'important' part of their squad for the rest of the season, with Maresca's men having lost Fofana and Badiashile to injury, which has forced their hand. Chalobah, who predominantly played in a back-three at Palace, must revert to Maresa's four-back formation, but with a wealth of experience in the league and Europa Conference League football to play, it means the Blues have saved money on any potential incoming that they could have brought in.

It is thought that a good relationship between all parties helped facilitate Chalobah's original move to Palace, and there is an appreciation at Stamford Bridge over Palace's handling of the situation, which will no doubt hinder them in their own top-flight campaign in what could be a 'six-pointer' against the Foxes on Wednesday.

Chalobah has featured in 80 games for Chelsea, scoring five goals in the process - and he'll look to add to that to cement his place in Maresca's long-term plans.