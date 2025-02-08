Arsenal are set to be without Gabriel Martinelli for more than a month after he suffered a hamstring injury in his side's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United midweek, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Martinelli was forced off in the 37th minute of the Gunners' loss at St James' Park as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup. The Brazilian winger's injury setback has given Mikel Arteta another massive headache because he's already without Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Gabriel Jesus (ACL), who are both sidelined with significant injuries.

Arsenal were expected to use the January transfer window to sign a new offensive player for Arteta to help the situation, but a new attacker didn't arrive at the Emirates. Martinelli had been his manager's first-choice left-winger this season but will now miss several crunch clashes due to his hamstring problem.

Martinelli Facing More Than A Month Out Injured

The Brazilian could miss games against Manchester United and Chelsea

The early indications are that Martinelli will be out of action for over a month, and this couldn't come at a worse time for Arteta and his Arsenal side, who are trailing Liverpool in the Premier League title race and have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions.

The Gunners will likely be without the 23-year-old for league games against Leicester City (February 15), West Ham United (February 22) and Nottingham Forest (February 26), and he is a doubt for high-profile matches with Manchester United (March 9) and Chelsea (March 16).

Gabriel Martinelli Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Matches 22 Goals 6 Assists 3 Big chances created 3 Key passes 1.1 Accurate crosses 0.5 (21%) Successful dribbles 1.1 (34%) Ground duels won 2.5 (36%) Aerial duels won 0.5 (38%)

Martinelli, who sits on purported wages of £180,000 per week, isn't expected to miss the rest of the season but could also be sidelined for his side's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games, which are set to take place during this period. Arteta will have a decision to make over how he reacts to the situation and will likely assess potential left-wing candidates during the club's mid-season training camp in Dubai.

