Alisson delivered a superb performance in Liverpool’s narrow 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and journalist David Ornstein suggests he could soon be rewarded with a new Anfield deal following his heroics at Parc des Princes.

The Reds' No. 1 made nine saves to deny a dominant PSG side a deserved victory in the first leg of their last-16 tie and later described it as ‘the best performance of his life’.

According to Ornstein, Alisson’s display may only add to growing speculation over his future, with the Brazilian set to enter the final 24 months of his contract in July.

While Liverpool’s current focus is on renewals for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson’s situation could become one to watch closer to the summer.

Alisson’s Future at Anfield Uncertain

Set to enter final two years of contract

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Ornstein suggested Liverpool could soon make a decision on their goalkeeper options, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher this summer:

“I think Alisson described it afterwards as being the best performance of his life. And I don't think he is the type who's prone to exaggeration. “There's been a lot of talk about his future, because Liverpool have a deal lined up for Mamardashvili from Valencia. They also have a very good number two in Kelleher. “But the one it appears they should be prioritising right now is Allison. I think he's got a year left on his contract at the end of this season. “All the discussion about Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and their potential renewals or not. “What about Alison? Shouldn't he be getting a new deal? Maybe that's one that Liverpool will come on to.”

Alisson, praised as ‘world-class’, joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2018 and has just over two years remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2027.

The 32-year-old has remained Arne Slot’s first-choice despite injury problems this season that have limited him to 26 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool have yet to resolve the futures of Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold, while Ibrahima Konate has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid this summer.

The Frenchman has just over 15 months left on his contract and could follow Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish capital after the season.

Alisson's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals conceded 17 Clean sheets 9 Minutes played 1,789

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Liverpool Set to Move for Milos Kerkez as Left-Back's Price Tag Revealed Liverpool are on course to attempt to sign Milos Kerkez from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the summer

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-03-25.