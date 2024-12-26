Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford’s loan departure in January could be ‘more sensible,’ considering his ‘extremely high wage’ and reduced role under Ruben Amorim, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit in recent weeks and only fueled further speculation regarding his future by revealing he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from his boyhood club last week.

However, according to Ornstein, it is hard to envisage Rashford’s permanent departure in January, considering he is not playing for United at the moment, having missed the last three games due to Amorim’s decision.

The 60-cap England international’s wages could also prove to be a stumbling block for interested clubs in early 2025, meaning a loan departure could be more likely at this point in the season, Ornstein has claimed:

“Considering [Rashford] is currently not playing and earns an extremely high wage, it is hard to envisage a January sale; that would more likely materialise in the summer. “What might be more sensible is a loan. It would give him the chance to get back on track and rebuild his value before the issue is revisited post-season. “Taking Rashford on a temporary basis should also avoid whoever gets him having to cover the whole of his salary. “United have previously benefited from similar arrangements in the cases of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe respectively. “There is no indication they are pursuing such a route yet, but it is one to watch in the weeks ahead.”

Rashford has only started three times in nine games since Amorim took charge of United in November and has quickly fallen out of favor with the Portuguese tactician.

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will be reintroduced to the Red Devils’ matchday squad to face Wolves on Boxing Day, having last played for United on December 12, in their 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

Man United are 13th in the Premier League after their 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Sunday and will face Newcastle next after their trip to Molineux in their final test of 2024.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Minutes played 978

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-12-24.