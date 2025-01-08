Tottenham Hotspur could be set to trump two of Europe's biggest clubs in a potential race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan - with Manchester United and Juventus also thought to be in the race for his signature, according to David Ornstein.

Tottenham fans have seen their club struggle defensively, but one shining light this campaign has been their attacking output. Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson have especially impressed, whilst Dejan Kulusevski has dropped into a midfield role under Ange Postecoglou - but the Australian boss may not be done there in terms of attacking recruits, with Kolo Muani continuing to be touted as a potential option.

Ornstein: Tottenham 'Frontrunners' to Sign Kolo Muani

The Frenchman has struggled for minutes at Paris Saint-Germain this season

Timo Werner has failed to impress at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including a public beration from Postecoglou after his side's 1-1 draw at Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the Europa League back in December, whilst summer signing Wilson Odobert remains out for the long-term after an injury suffered in the League Cup back in September.

Randal Kolo Muani's Ligue 1 statistics - PSG squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 351 18th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 14th Shots Per Game 1.6 =6th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =8th Match rating 6.55 20th

Alongside competition being needed for Solanke, that could force them into the transfer market for Kolo Muani, according to Ornstein.

The Frenchman has failed to garner regular first-team minutes in the capital, and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards - with Ornstein stating that Tottenham are frontrunners for his signature ahead of a potential January steal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randal Kolo Muani has eight goals in 27 caps for the French national team.

The Athletic journalist stated on NBC Sports' YouTube channel:

"I'm told Tottenham see him as their top target for a versatile attacker, Manchester United are looking at multiple options, and Juventus are in the equation too. "Those three clubs are being presented to me as being the leading contenders at this moment in time. And when you look at the market for January, which is never easy, and you look at available options for top level attackers, they don't come much better on paper than Kolo Muani. "So it's a big decision for all of the parties involved in this, and there will be financial considerations as well, of course. "Let's see if other clubs come to the fore in the next few days or in the weeks ahead. But for the moment, Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus are the front-runners for Randal Kolo Muani."

