Three of Liverpool's most important stars are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and the "consensus around the industry" is that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are likely to renew while Trent Alexander-Arnold could depart, as revealed by David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The trio have been pivotal to the Reds' scintillating campaign thus far that has seen them top the Premier League table with a comfortable 13-point lead. They have also booked a place in the EFL Cup final and finished first in the Champions League's initial stage.

Despite the glowing success at Liverpool, an air of uncertainty still looms over Anfield as the world-class three are yet to commit to their future at the club beyond the summer of 2025.

Ornstein: 'Liverpool Absolutely Want to Keep Both' Salah and Van Dijk

There is a chance Alexander-Arnold 'will go'