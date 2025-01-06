David Ornstein claims Ange Postecoglou isn't under pressure despite Tottenham Hotspur's precarious situation - a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday (January 4) was the club's tenth loss of the Premier League season.

Postecoglou hasn't minced his words during Spurs' disastrous run, in which they have fallen to 12th in the table, with 24 points from 20 games. The Australian has constantly hit out at critics over his perceived stubbornness, not willing to change his attacking brand of football to accommodate the injury toll the North Londoners have encountered.

Radu Dragusin, who has struggled since joining the club, and teenage midfield talent Archie Gray, signed in the summer, started in central defence in the defeat to Newcastle. This speaks volumes about the injury issues Postecoglou has been dealing with.

The fiery Spurs coach has looked like the situation has got to him, especially after Anthony Gordon's controversial equaliser on the weekend. He has two years left on his contract, but his side's woes lead to questions regarding his future.

Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Games 70 Wins 34 Draws 11 Defeats 25 Goals Scored 140 Goals Conceded 110 Points Per Game 1.61

Ornstein: Postecoglou's Job Is 100% Safe

Tottenham's Board Back Him

Ornstein gave an update on Postecoglou's situation while speaking to NBC Sports. The Athletic journalist claims he has the backing of Spurs' higher-ups, including chairman Daniel Levy (pictured above) and they want him to continue driving their project and point to potential trophy success this season:

Postecoglou is 100% safe in his job. I'm told there is no uncertainty over his future, despite the pressure he appears to be feeling in some of his public comments. They're backing him to lead this project forward, and they will hope he delivers. They've got a chance of a League Cup trophy, of a Europa League trophy. They're focusing on that, and they're also fighting to get into the top four, although realistic about their chances on that too.

Postecoglou was appointed Tottenham boss in July 2023 after a two-year spell with Celtic, where he guided the Bhoys to two Scottish Premiership titles. His risk-taking football philosophy was an immediate hit with Spurs fans, but this season's results have perhaps removed the exciting aspect of watching his team in action.

The 59-year-old could win silverware and end the club's 17-year wait for trophy success. They are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and face Liverpool in the first leg at home on Wednesday (January 8).

Spurs' injury curse has been a considerable problem because Postecoglou has been without his number one, Guglielmo Vicario. His preferred defensive duo, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, have also been sidelined. The January transfer window will be critical for the board to back their manager through a tumultuous period.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 06/01/2025.