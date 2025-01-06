Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's uncertain future at the club remains a huge topic of debate - and David Ornstein has labelled his current situation at Old Trafford as a 'major problem', with the attacker not currently having had any offers for his services despite United being willing to let him go.

Rashford has been a superb servant to United's first-team over the past decade, but the speedy goalscorer just hasn't hit those heights in recent months, and a lack of output has harmed United when it comes to their Premier League position. More is needed from the Red Devils, but Rashford in particular has ghosted out of games - and with Ruben Amorim failing to play him for the past four weeks, he is bordering on the verge of leaving his boyhood club.

Ornstein: Rashford a 'Major Problem' at Manchester United

The forward doesn't seem to have a long-term future at Old Trafford

Speaking to NBC Sports ahead of United's clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, Ornstein declared that Rashford's position at Old Trafford is a 'major problem' - and that it may not even be solved with such a huge wage to contend with for any potential suitors.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 10th Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.72 =6th

He said, via NBC's YouTube channel:

"Marcus Rashford is a major problem at Manchester United, because he's not playing. Let's see what happens today, but the fact that he's not been training in recent days suggests that he is going to be out of the picture yet again. "He did come into the matchday squad for the Newcastle [United] game, but maybe that was because of a lack of bodies. Manchester United are open to his exit, and he [Rashford], judging by his public comments, is open to it as well which is potentially a very sorry ending for a home grown boy who has come through their academy and done such great things for them, an immense talent. "But things have gone wrong, clearly. Ruben Amorim has wiped the slate clean for all players, and he's judging them by the same standards on and off the pitch. He clearly feels Marcus Rashford's training performance and maybe even his attitude are not up to scratch - and there has been scrutiny over his social life. That is something that Marcus Rashford's camp strenuously deny. "But what are the options? In January it's going to be very difficult. He signed a massive contract in 2023 that goes on until 2028, and he earns in excess of £325,000 per week. Who is going to be prepared to take that on? "I'm told that reports of offers being turned down from Saudi Arabia are not really accurate. Saudi have pushed back on that and said there are no offers."

Marcus Rashford's Form Has Fallen Off a Cliff

The England man was superb two years ago but hasn't done much since

Rashford hasn't been at the races for the past 18 months. In a total of 67 appearances in all competitions for United since the start of last season, the forward has scored just 15 goals and registered eight assists - a paltry effort from the 30 goals and nine assists that he claimed in the 2022/23 season alone under Erik ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 138 goals in 426 appearances for Manchester United.

Most of those have come in cup competitions, which don't hold as much gravitas as the Premier League - and with the Red Devils lingering in the bottom half of the league table, it's something that needs fixing.

