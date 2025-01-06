David Ornstein has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to do more business this month to help alleviate the injury crisis Ange Postecoglou is dealing with.

Spurs confirmed the signing of Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who joined the North London giants from Slavia Prague for £12.5 million. The 21-year-old's acquisition was vital as Postecoglou needed cover for his number one, Guglielmo Vicario, sidelined with a long-term ankle injury.

However, Vicario hasn't been the only high-profile absentee from the Lilywhites' recent lineups. Defensive duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are also on the injury table, while left-backs Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies have also encountered fitness issues.

This has significantly impacted Spurs' season, falling to 12th in the Premier League table. Postecoglou's men have suffered 10 defeats already this season but Ornstein insists the Australian coach isn't under pressure.

Ornstein: Tottenham Will Make More Moves

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy set to continue tackling the market for Postecoglou

Ornstein instead expects Tottenham's higher-ups to back Postecoglou further this month, with more incomings anticipated. The Athletic journalist told NBC Sports:

"They want to do more business in January. They would like to strengthen their defence and also their attack. Less so than midfield, because they have not been suffering from such injuries in that department. "I think some loans are on the agenda, nothing is imminent, but conversations are in progress, and possibly some permanent deals, even if it could be like Kinsky, that they bring it forward that they were already planning from the summer. "They have no PSR profitability and sustainability issues. That means the finances are there for them to do something."

Tottenham's Premier League Stats Matches 20 Wins/Draws/Losses 7/3/10 Goals Scored 42 Goals Conceded 30 Goals Per Game 2.1 Big Chances Per Game 3.3 Big Chances Missed Per Game 1.9 Ball Possession 58.1% Clean Sheets 4 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.5

Tottenham have been linked with several defenders to help Postecoglou deal with Van de Ven and Romero's absences. Udinese's Thomas Kristensen has been linked and the Danish centre-back could cost around £16.5 million.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is also reportedly on the Lilywhites' wishlist. He's fallen down the pecking order at AC Milan and could be eyeing a return to the Premier League to reignite his England career.

On the attacking front, the North London outfit are reportedly monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson. The 20-year-old Irish forward is available for loan this month and could help ease the goalscoring burden on £65 million summer signing Dominic Solanke.

However, Randal Kolo Muani looks the likeliest attacking arrival. Spurs are one of several clubs in the race for the Paris Saint-Germain forward's signature with Ornstein also confirming their interest in him on Monday evening.

