Arsenal are unlikely to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko in January unless they present an offer ‘too good to refuse’, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Gunners have been linked with reigniting their pursuit of the Slovenia international in recent days but appear unlikely to make a move during the remaining days of the winter transfer window.

Leipzig reportedly have no intention of parting ways with their frontman mid-season, and Sesko does not see himself leaving in January either.

The Gunners will have a better chance of landing the 21-year-old after the season, while they may now be forced to look at other options to address their injury crisis up front.

Arsenal Unlikely to Sign Sesko in January

Despite their injury crisis up front

Ornstein, speaking on The Transfer Show, revealed that Sesko remains a realistic possibility for Arsenal in the summer and ruled out his January arrival unless Leipzig receive an irresistible offer:

“There's the Sesko question, and that's clearly a realistic possibility for Arsenal and other clubs, because they will have rivals for somebody of that talent. “More towards the summer, because Leipzig have no intention of selling him now, and I don't think he sees himself leaving right now. “And I've said, never say never in this situation, because literally, you don't know what will happen in football. If suddenly an ownership says, 'right, here's the money', and Leipzig find it too good to refuse, and the player says, 'okay, you know, we're going to move in the summer anyway, so let's do it'. “But the Sesko one, I do think is an option for the summer, and then after that, you start to look towards different profiles, like your Gyokeres’ and players of that ilk. “But I don't think that's where Arsenal have been prioritising for the style, and I don't think Viktor Gyokeres has been prioritising Arsenal either.”

Arsenal are thought to be looking for a new forward in January following long-term injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery, while Saka is expected to return in March.

Arsenal were targeting a move for Sesko last summer before the 21-year-old snubbed interest from the Emirates by penning a new long-term deal with Leipzig.

The Slovenian international has been a key player for the Bundesliga side this term, scoring 14 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Sesko’s new deal runs until June 2029, although he is believed to have a gentlemen’s agreement to leave Leipzig next summer.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 17 Goals 8 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 150 Minutes played 1,202

