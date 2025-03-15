Graham Potter is set for his first summer as West Ham manager, and it is expected to be a busy one with the club's hierarchy eager to invest in the Englishman's ideologies, The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed.

The Hammers hired Potter in January 2025 to replace Julen Lopetegui, whose dismal run of form had his side in 14th in the Premier League. The former Chelsea boss has struggled to make an immediate impact, and West Ham still remain nine points away from a top half finish, though the club top brass are willing to see long-term opportunities.

Last summer saw expenditure exceed the £100 million mark for the East Londoners, who brought in the likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug to bolster the squad. They could be set for a similar outlay this year too.

Ornstein: West Ham Set for 'Fascinating Window' this Summer

A striker is expected to be one of their priorities

Speaking in his Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein revealed that West Ham are expected to be "active" during this summer's transfer window, especially given it will be the first for Potter at the London Stadium. He said:

"West Ham are always active in the market, especially summer, and I expect them to be again. The striker position is probably still high in their thinking, given Evan Ferguson’s loan will end and we don’t know what will happen with Michail Antonio. I’ve not heard they’re in a ‘sell to buy’ position, especially given their financial health (heavily aided by the stadium, of course). It will be the first off-season for Graham Potter and Kyle Macaulay. Let’s also see if the club add to their sporting/recruitment set-up. Should be a fascinating window at the London Stadium."

West Ham landed Ferguson on a temporary loan in January, but the 20-year-old has featured in just four substitute cameos, and it remains to be seen whether he is signed permanently.

Meanwhile, Lille ace Jonathan David is among the targets for Potter and his entourage. The Canadian's current agreement in France ends this summer, and West Ham are reportedly hoping to wrap up the signing early to fend off competition from the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona.

Jonathan David's 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics Appearances 23 Goals 14 Assists 3 Shots per 90 2.18 Key Passes per 90 1.19

West Ham could also be looking to bolster their midfield, and have been linked with AC Milan's Yunus Musah - the Rossoneri have reportedly placed a €30 million (£25 million) price tag on the American.

