Wolverhampton Wanderers have placed Gary O’Neil under scrutiny after a disappointing start to the Premier League season, and their run of fixtures after the international break could prove crucial for his future at Molineux, journalist David Ornstein has suggested.

Wolves finally managed to secure their first win of the season over Southampton last weekend, but the comfortable 2-0 victory has barely done any massive favours for O’Neil, who went winless in the first 10 matches of 2024/25.

The former Bournemouth tactician has already been linked with an early exit from Molineux, with Wolves languishing in the bottom three early in the season.

According to Ornstein, Wolves feel they ‘have a better squad than their results suggest’ and are keeping an eye on the managerial market, with options like Graham Potter and David Moyes available:

“If I move it on to Wolverhampton Wanderers, it is perhaps a bit more jeopardy for Gary O'Neil. Despite that huge win, I don't think he's completely out of the woods. “There is a big call to make there, because at Wolves, there is a feeling that they have a better squad than they are producing the results for and so some conversations will be happening. “We've got managers on the market like a Graham Potter and a David Moyes, and in Wolves' position, whether in good times or bad, they're always going to be speaking to representatives, looking at that market in case a change is needed. “And so we're going to have to watch this space on that one, despite how popular Gary O'Neill is, despite the mitigation of injuries to key players such as Mosquera and losing a lot of key talent in the summer transfer window. “They have a really winnable run of fixtures coming up, so that could come into the equation too.”

After beating Southampton 2-0 at home, O’Neil will have plenty of opportunities to try and build momentum at Molineux, with Wolves’ next six fixtures against Fulham, Bournemouth, Everton, West Ham, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City.

The 41-year-old manager will certainly be hoping Matheus Cunha continues his impressive form, after scoring and assisting in their first Premier League win of the season.

The Brazilian, now contributing at least a goal in his last three Premier League appearances, has stepped up since Wolves lost key players like Max Kilman and Pedro Neto last summer and has arguably been their top performer this season.

The 25-year-old has now managed five goals and two assists in his 11 league appearances this term, continuing his form from a promising debut campaign at Molineux, where he scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 32 games in 2023/24.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves Record (2023-24) Games 58 Wins 19 Draws 11 Losses 28 Goals scored 86 Goals conceded 104 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.