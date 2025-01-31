Arsenal target and Rosenborg teenage sensation Sverre Nypan is reportedly set to remain in Norway for the foreseeable future, despite interest from Premier League clubs such as the Gunners, Manchester City and Manchester United in recent weeks - as clubs have failed to strike an agreement with the Eliteserien side for his services.

Nypan, just 18 years of age, has been talked about in elite circles for a number of years, having shot to prominence at such a young age for the Norwegian giants as a young teenager. 53 games and 13 goals in the top-flight for the Trondheim-based outfit have massively garnered the attentions of England's top sides. But they could be forced to miss out on his signature, with Ornstein stating that he will remain in Norway for the time being.

The report by David Ornstein claims that Nypan is now expected to stay at Rosenborg for the rest of the season, despite the 18-year-old talent being pursued by various European clubs.

Arsenal, Girona - via the City Football Group, which is owned by Manchester City - and more have all been linked with a move for his services and have been pursuing a deal, but there has yet to be an agreement struck for a winter transfer. The youth star is set to remain with the Norwegian club, whilst also considering his future, having been labelled as 'elite' by Twitter user and sports analyst Ben Mattinson earlier in the season.

A further report by Ornstein in The Athletic states that Mikel Arteta's men were working on a deal to sign the midfielder, and that talks between the Premier League giants and Rosenborg were advancing. However, he'll stay in the Norwegian league ready for the curtain raiser of the campaign in March, and any definitive decisions will be made over a potential move in the summer.

Nypan can play anywhere in midfield, and has even tried his hand at striker before - and with the Gunners already boasting the best Norwegian midfielder in the world in Martin Odegaard, they could hope that the summer will see them add to their Nordic contingent.