Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite could be back from injury ‘pretty soon’ in a huge boost for the struggling Toffees, as reported by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The England international is yet to make an appearance this season but now appears close to returning to full fitness after undergoing minor surgery on a groin injury.

Sean Dyche will be hoping for Branthwaite’s quick return to help boost Everton’s survival chances, as the Toffees sit at the bottom of the table after beginning the new Premier League campaign with four defeats, conceding 13 goals in the process.

The former Burnley tactician faces a headache in squad selection ahead of the weekend’s trip to Leicester City, with a host of first-team players doubtful for the game through injury or illness including defender Michael Keane who underwent a precautionary scan for a potential injury.

In their absence, summer signing Jake O’Brien could be in line to make his full Premier League debut after coming off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Aston Villa.

Branthwaite Could be Back ‘Soon’

Set to feature for Under-21's this weekend

Ornstein, speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, noted that Branthwaite’s return from injury will be a significant boost for Everton in their relegation battle:

“There's some suggestion that Jarrad Branthwaite could be back from injury pretty soon, and that will be a huge boost, given you know, they've turned down massive offers for him over the summer, and he's one of the most promising defenders in the country, and boy, do they need him right now. “But in the bigger picture, they'll be desperate to avoid relegation, obviously, especially when they go into their amazing-looking new stadium next summer.”

Branthwaite was the subject of summer interest from Manchester United, who tried to sign the promising defender several times but were unable to meet Everton’s demands, which remained at £70m. The Toffees rebuffed several offers from Old Trafford for the 22-year-old defender, with their final proposal reaching a package worth £55m.

Put off by Everton’s financial demands, United shifted their focus to deals for Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, despite receiving the green light from Branthwaite’s about a move away with personal terms being agreed.

The England international is coming off a breakthrough season at Goodison Park, making 35 top-flight appearances under Sean Dyche and scoring three goals in the process. The 22-year-old’s successful partnership with Tarkowski at centre-back helped Everton finish the campaign as the fourth-best defence in the Premier League, with 51 goals conceded.

Jarrad Branthwaite Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 35 Goals 3 Ball recoveries per 90 5.23 Tackles per 90 1.91 Interceptions per 90 1.44 Pass completion 79.8%

Everton ‘Continue Backing’ Sean Dyche

Toffees have had worst start of any team in Europe's top five leagues

Everton continue to back manager Sean Dyche despite a disappointing start to the Premier League season and an early exit from the Carabao Cup, Sky Sports has revealed.

The Toffees’ poor form has increased pressure from fans and pundits on the ex-Burnley tactician, whose side sit bottom of the table after four games, having scored four goals and conceded 13.

However, it appears that the Everton board is still showing unwavering support for Dyche, who masterminded their escape from relegation last season despite a 10-point deduction. There has been talk that former boss David Moyes could be installed to help turn their fortunes around, but for now Dyche is being trusted by the club hierarchy to turn things around.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.