Wolverhampton Wanderers could target a new midfielder and an attacking player after signing Emmanuel Agbadou, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Molineux outfit seem to be gearing up for a busy January transfer window after appointing new manager Vitor Pereira as they look to avoid a relegation battle in the closing stages of the Premier League season.

According to Ornstein, Wolves’ business this month could depend on Mario Lemina’s departure – if their former captain moves to the Saudi Pro League, the West Midlands club will look to bring in a new midfielder.

However, news regarding Lemina’s potential move to Al-Shabab has gone quiet at the moment, which might prompt Wolves to explore other targets before the Gabon international’s situation is resolved.

Lemina was stripped of Wolves captaincy in December and has told the club he would like to take on a new challenge in January.

Wolves Want Mario Lemina Replacement

New attacker also on their radar

According to Ornstein, Wolves could also look for a new attacking midfielder in January, if they decide to shift their focus from finding a replacement for Lemina:

“If Mario Lemina moves to the Saudi Pro League, then Wolves will look to bring in a new midfielder, that one's gone a little bit quiet at the moment. “If they don't bring in a midfielder, maybe they look towards a number 10, a more attacking player.”

Wolves were keen to kickstart their January business by signing a new central defender and are now close to finalising a deal for Agbadou, who is set to move to Molineux on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The Ivorian centre-back is expected to arrive as a replacement for former captain Max Kilman, whose departure to West Ham in the summer proved to be a huge blow for Wolves’ backline.

The Molineux outfit have the worst defence in the Premier League this season, conceding 45 goals in 20 games, but have seen a slight improvement following Pereira’s arrival.

The Portuguese tactician went unbeaten in his first three games in the top-flight, before suffering his first loss at home 3-0 to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Vitor Pereira's Wolves Record (2024/25) Games 4 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 1 Goals scored 7 Goals conceded 5 Points per game 1.75

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-01-25.