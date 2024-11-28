Liverpool fans are continuously searching news outlets for updates on Mohamed Salah's future after the Egyptian's comments stating that he was 'more out than in' at Anfield at present - but David Ornstein believes that the forward will sign a new deal on Merseyside to keep the good times rolling in L4.

Salah scored a brace vs Southampton to send the Reds eight points clear in the Premier League title race, but it was his words after the game that spiked anxiety levels in fans, in what appeared to be a plea for a new deal. With Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract in the summer, there is work to do - but Ornstein believes that Salah's future will be taken care of.

Ornstein 'Suspects' Liverpool and Salah Will 'Compromise'

The Egyptian has been in red hot form this season

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Ornstein stated that whilst he didn't know for definite whether Salah is staying or not, he has an inkling that the Reds legend will continue his career at Anfield for the coming years - down partly to the outstanding condition that he keeps himself in.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 10 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 =1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 7.68 1st

He said:

"I suspect they're going to come to a compromise. I don't know, it's just my prediction. Because he is so good and despite his age, he's showing no signs of slowing physically, technically, and you really do back him when he says that he feels that he's got a few more years left in him at the very top level. "I can't argue with that, and it's just whether they can reach a compromise on clearly, what he expects to be paid and the length of contract, and what Liverpool and FSG in particular - who seem to have a policy over the age of 30 - are prepared to go to. "It's a big story, and not ideal for the club on the eve of such a massive match against Real Madrid and then Manchester City on Sunday. "But at the same time, we've kind of been here before with Salah and it's worked out amicable in the end. I wouldn't be surprised if it does again here."

Mohamed Salah Continues to Break Records

The forward is showing no signs of slowing down

Salah's contract issues were prominent in summer 2022 when he was thought to be delaying a new contract - but having signed a three-year extension until 2025 shortly after his 30th birthday, the Egyptian hasn't let up since and arguably, this season has been his most prominent.

In that time, he won the record for the fastest Champions League hat-trick of all-time in six minutes and twelve seconds vs Rangers, became the leading goalscorer in Champions League history for an English team, and earned his spot as Liverpool's fifth-highest scorer of all time, alongside becoming the highest scoring Egyptian of all time at both club and international level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 223 goals in 368 games for Liverpool.

Salah is at that stage in his career where he will be beating long-standing records, but with 67 goals in just 114 games since his contract was extended, he's showing no signs of letting up and Arne Slot will look at that favourably as he aims to go 11 points clear in the league by the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-11-24.