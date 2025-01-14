Arsenal are open to doing transfer business in January after Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury during their FA Cup third round defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Brazilian forward faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a suspected ACL rupture, with further specialist reviews scheduled today to determine the full extent of the injury.

According to Ornstein, Jesus' setback has prompted Arsenal to explore the possibility of a replacement in January, with overseas loans currently the most likely option.

Ornstein claims Arsenal have some financial flexibility and remain keen to recruit both a striker and a wide attacker for Mikel Arteta.

However, the options available in January are limited, as Arteta’s preferred targets may be unavailable or prohibitively expensive at this stage of the season.

This could lead Arsenal to explore another loan signing, though a signing from Premier League clubs seems unlikely, given they already brought in Neto and Raheem Sterling on temporary deals during the summer transfer window.

According to Ornstein, Arsenal are understood to be looking at short-term solutions abroad, with permanent deals deemed ‘complicated’ in January.

The Gunners are set to cope without both Jesus and Bukayo Saka for an extended period, after the latter tore his hamstring against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The England international is not expected to return to action until at least March, while further tests to assess the extent of Jesus’s injury are scheduled for today.

The Brazilian forward was regaining his place as a regular under Arteta before his setback, having started the last four Premier League games and scored three goals.

The 27-year-old has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.