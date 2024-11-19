Manchester United are not expected to spend heavily in the January transfer window after appointing Ruben Amorim as manager, journalist David Ornstein has suggested.

The Portuguese tactician only undertook his first training session at Carrington on Monday, but rumours regarding his transfer plans for early 2025 have been circulating for some time.

However, the latest report from Ornstein suggests that the Red Devils are unlikely to make lavish investments to strengthen the squad Amorim inherited from Erik ten Hag in January, as ‘the money just isn’t there’ for significant business at the turn of the year.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Ornstein said the January window has ‘never been massive’ for many Premier League clubs, including United, who are expected to continue their heavy investments after the season, as they have done in recent years:

“I don’t think so. It’s never been a massive window for Manchester United or many Premier League clubs to spend, they normally focus on the summer. “Manchester United have signed over the last few years, on average, about five players per summer and I suspect they will invest again when it comes to that window. “But right now, Manchester United are cutting it fine on Financial Fair Play, profitability and sustainability, so the money just isn't really there. “They've made cutbacks across the board, including an ambassadorial role for Sir Alex Ferguson. They're even looking at the allocation of finances that they give to the disabled supporters association.”

Amorim is expected to make an honest assessment of the squad before deciding on any new signings or exits, with no fewer than six first-team players’ contracts expiring at the end of the season.

While winger Amad Diallo is expected to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, the jury is still out on Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton, whose contracts are all set to expire in June 2025.

It has not been ruled out that some of the veterans could depart early next year, with Eriksen the most likely to be made available in the January market, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Danish midfielder became a key player during Erik ten Hag’s final months at the club, making 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals, and providing three assists in 814 minutes of play.

Christian Eriksen's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.1 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Minutes played 440

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.