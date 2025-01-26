Manchester United reportedly hold an interest in Benfica left-back, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who could be an alternative, should the club's pursuit of Lecce's Patrick Dorgu fall through, reports David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have made their intentions clear with Dorgu, and they remain keen on bringing the Dane to Old Trafford before the January transfer window slams shut. Negotiations are underway, though United have had an initial approach of over €30 million (£25 million) pushed back, and Lecce are instead holding out for close to €40 million (£34 million).

Ultimately, the clock is ticking for any remaining business this month, and Manchester United may be forced to consider alternatives if a breakthrough in negotiations isn't found.

United Identify Alvaro Fernandez as Dorgu Alternative

The Manchester outfit have been unable to strike a deal for the left-back

Speaking to NBC Sports, via YouTube, Ornstein provided the latest update on Manchester United's current situation amid their pursuit for a new left-back this month. He notes that while negotiations for Dorgu continue, the club have also held an interest in Fernandez as an alternative.

"They're trying to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in Italy. No agreement so far. Talks continue. They also have an interest in their former left back, Alvaro Fernandez, who's at Benfica. They've got a buyback option on him for €18 million. So maybe that would be an alternative scenario if they don't get Dorgu."

Alvaro Fernandez vs Patrick Dorgu - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Fernandez Dorgu Appearances 18 20 Minutes Played 1,527 1,750 Goals 2 3 Assists 1 1 Crosses per 90 3.18 1.86 Tackles Won per 90 1.41 1.19 Interceptions per 90 1.29 0.82

Fernandez was a Manchester United player not long ago - he joined the club's youth academy in 2020 from Real Madrid, before climbing his way up the ranks. He didn't make a single first-team appearance, however, and, after a series of loans, he ultimately departed on a loan with an option to buy in January 2024 to Benfica.

United are still able to bring the 21-year-old back to Manchester if they wish, as they have an €18 million (£15 million) buyback option. It would be a much more straightforward deal for the Red Devils to complete, and could also help save some funds for other targets if they are to abandon their pursuit of Dorgu in favour of Fernandez.

Nonetheless, negotiations continue for the 20-year-old, who remains the preferred target at left-back at this stage.

