Manchester United are unlikely to offload Rasmus Hojlund this summer, despite claims he could be involved in a swap deal for Napoli star Victor Osimhen, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Denmark international has not had the best of seasons at Old Trafford in 2024/25, but his struggles do not necessarily mean United will look to part ways with him this summer.

While reports have linked Hojlund with a return to Italy and a potential link-up with former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte at Napoli, Ornstein suggests such claims may not be realistic.

He indicates that United remain committed to building with the 22-year-old striker rather than replacing him with a much older forward in what would be 'a complicated deal'.

Hojlund’s Old Trafford Exit Ruled Out

‘They'll be wanting to build with him’

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Ornstein said that while Osimhen is expected to move this summer, a swap deal involving Hojlund appears unlikely:

“Certainly an interesting proposition, I'm not sure how realistic it is. Manchester United spent 70-plus million pounds on Rasmus Hojlund. “He's young, he's just actually found the back of the net after a long drought against Leicester, and my presumption is they'll be wanting to build with him, rather than bringing in a much older striker in what would be a complicated deal. “I do expect Victor Osimhen to be on the move, given that Napoli let him go to Galatasaray and the future is really uncertain for him there. “And Manchester United have been linked, but I'm not sure how realistic it is that Manchester United would let go of Rasmus Hojlund. “He is one who would raise some funds, but he would not produce a profit on the book value that he represents. “So I think it's more likely that United will raise funds from elsewhere, as attractive a deal as that might sound for transfer lovers.”

Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal of 2025 against Leicester on Sunday and ended his 13-game goalless run, with his previous effort coming back in December.

The Denmark international has registered eight goals and two assists in 39 appearances across all competitions, making him United’s fourth-highest scorer this season.

United are expected to further rejuvenate their squad this summer, with veterans Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton all out of contract.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils could bring in another young striker to compete with Hojlund and have earmarked Porto star Samu Aghehowa as an option.

Rasmus Hojlund's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 481 Minutes played 1,442

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-03-25.