Liverpool fans continue to sweat over Mohamed Salah's long-term future at the club as the goals continue to fly in for the Egyptian star, despite his contract running out in the summer - but David Ornstein has eased fears on the red half of Merseyside by stating that he 'expects' the forward to receive a contract offer from Arne Slot's recruitment team 'very soon'.

Salah's double in Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday evening further cemented his place as a key star at Anfield, as he became the league's top goalscorer with 13 strikes to his name in just 14 league games this season. It's now nine goals in just seven outings in the top-flight, and with Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the table, his form will be imperative to their title chances.

Ornstein 'Expects' Liverpool Salah Contract Offer

Despite topping both the Premier League and Champions League, it's their biggest issue

Of course, there is fan unrest about the club's handling of his contract. Salah, after scoring another brace against Southampton, ventured on a rare 'mixed zone' interview stating that he was 'more in than out' at Anfield - and with the star yet to receive a contract, there is always the growing threat of an exit.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 1st Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 =1st Shots Per Game 3.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.77 1st

But Ornstein, speaking on the Back Pages Podcast, has stated that he does expect Salah to be offered a new deal - although any initial offer that falls short runs the risk of antagonising him. He said:

"So an offer has gone to him, which hasn't happened so far with Mo Salah. I would, and do expect, Salah to receive an offer very soon. "Why he hasn't so far and Van Dijk has is something that maybe only Liverpool can explain. "Perhaps they're prioritising their captain, or perhaps the gap between what they're prepared to offer Salah and what he wants is such that you don't go to him with a proposal if you fear it may antagonise him."

Salah's brace took him to within just two goals from becoming Liverpool's fourth-highest scorer, and he will overtake Billy Liddell with a hat-trick of goals throughout the season across the Champions League and more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 226 goals for Liverpool in all competitions.

And if he can nab another 16 in all competitions, he'll sit on the podium in third place by overtaking Gordon Hodgson - who made his debut for the Reds almost a century ago. There is no doubting that Salah is a legend at Anfield and fans will want that to continue.

