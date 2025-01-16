Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, but a deal in January remains difficult, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Gunners are likely to dip into the striker market after an ACL injury has ended Gabriel Jesus’ season and are still weighing their options with just over two weeks left in the winter transfer window.

While Arsenal reportedly have a number of names on their shortlist, mid-season moves for some of them are unlikely, including RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, whom Ornstein does not expect to switch clubs in January.

Regarding Isak, his move this window may not be possible at all, according to Ornstein, who also ruled out Arsenal’s potential pursuit of Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Ornstein, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, has revealed that Arteta is a keen admirer of Isak, but the Sweden international’s arrival mid-season is difficult:

“They’ve been linked with Dusan Vlahovic. My latest information is that’s not looking like one that Arsenal are going to pursue, but let’s see how things go in the couple of weeks ahead with a number of options that I’m sure they’ll have. “They like Benjamin Sesko historically, but I don’t expect him to move in this window. “The real apple of their eye is Alexander Isak, certainly for Mikel Arteta. But we know how difficult that will be, if possible at all.”

Isak has continued to shine for Newcastle this season, scoring 15 goals in 19 top-flight appearances and registering five assists.

The 'world-class' 25-year-old has been in scintillating form lately, netting at least one goal in his last eight Premier League appearances, including two in Newcastle’s 3-0 win against Wolves on Wednesday.

Newcastle will be in a strong negotiating position if any of his admirers come calling in January, considering the Sweden international has more than three years left on his contract.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 19 Goals 15 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 103 Minutes played 1,547

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.