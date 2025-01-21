There is no certainty over whether Marcus Rashford will leave or stay at Manchester United in January, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The 27-year-old’s winter transfer saga could reportedly go down to deadline day on February 3, given the complexity of the situation, with his wages remaining an issue for those interested clubs.

While United have not ruled out reintegrating Rashford into Ruben Amorim’s squad, they are ready to let him leave if a satisfactory deal can be reached.

However, any move must also suit Rashford himself, who is believed to favour a switch to Barcelona, despite interest from Serie A clubs and Borussia Dortmund.

Rashford Favours Barcelona Move

The Catalans can afford his arrival

According to Ornstein, despite Rashford’s preference for Barcelona, a move for the 27-year-old mid-season remains complicated for the Catalan club.

While Barcelona can afford to sign him thanks to revenue from selling VIP seating at Camp Nou, they are keen to offload players first before bringing in any new arrivals in January.

Dortmund are also monitoring Rashford’s situation but have concerns about the financial implications and his appeal to a team currently underperforming – Nuri Sahin’s side are 10th in the Bundesliga.

Rashford has not played for United since early December and remains outside Amorim’s plans, having missed the last six Premier League matches.

The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances for United in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Rashford is one of several players expected to leave Old Trafford before the January transfer window closes, alongside winger Antony, who is now close to joining La Liga side Real Betis on loan.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Minutes played 978

