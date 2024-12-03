Newcastle United remain keen on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of the January transfer window, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The England international was the subject of four rejected bids from St James' Park in the summer, with his £70m valuation proving too steep, though Newcastle have continued to monitor his situation at Selhurst Park.

The former Chelsea defender will have just 18 months left on his contract in January, and there is ‘no indication’ he intends to sign a new deal, meaning Palace could be forced to consider offers for the 24-year-old in early 2025.

While his departure in the summer is ‘far more realistic,’ Palace would not be able to demand the fee they initially sought from Newcastle, as Guehi would have just 12 months left on his deal.

According to Ornstein, the Magpies remain keen on the defender ‘at the right price,’ and he is also on the radar of top Premier League clubs, with European sides likely to come into contention at the end of the season:

“Guehi has 18 months left on his contract and there is no indication he intends to sign a new deal, as much as Palace would like him to stay. “If any credible approaches come in January, they have to be considered, although a summer move is far more realistic. “By then, Guehi’s contract will have 12 months left and Palace would not be able to command anywhere near the fee they were being offered. “Newcastle remain keen, at the right price, and he is also on the radars of some top Premier League clubs. “As the end of the season approaches and Guehi’s valuation shifts, leading sides in Europe — who operate on smaller budgets — are likely to come into contention.”

Guehi has been a mainstay in Oliver Glasner’s backline this season, making 13 appearances in the Premier League and scoring two goals.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle would pursue him as early as January, given their anticipated December return of Sven Botman, who missed the start of the season through injury.

However, the Magpies could once again dip into the centre-back market after the season, as both Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles see their St James’ Park contracts expire in June.

Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 2 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 84.9 Tackles per 90 1.38 Minutes played 1,170

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.